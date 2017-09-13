Sulphur man accused of having sex with 14-year-old girl

For the rest of today, we will have clouds slowly clear away and we’ll be mostly clear tonight. The winds have started to shift to the south, meaning we will start to see more humid conditions for the next few days. We will not see any rain, despite the cloud coverage. Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer now, compared to the last few nights. Lows will be in the upper 60s.More >>
A Sulphur man is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.
A dump truck has overturned at the W. Prien Lake Road/Cove Lane roundabout. A viewer photo shows the dump truck overturned heading south into the roundabout. The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area.
The 2017-2018 budget for the city of Lake Charles was approved, but some felt there wasn't enough time for the public to give their feedback on the budget.
