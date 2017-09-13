Sulphur man accused of having sex with 14-year-old girl

A Sulphur man is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Stephen L. Carbone, 29, told deputies that he had sexual intercourse with the victim on one occasion, Myers said. Carbone was arrested and charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. His $50,000 bond was set by Judge Guy Bradberry.

The victim was an acquaintance of Carbone, Myers said.

Detective Ben Hare is the lead investigator in this case.

