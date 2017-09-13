TRAFFIC: Dump truck overturns at W. Prien Lake/Cove Lane roundabout

For the rest of today, we will have clouds slowly clear away and we’ll be mostly clear tonight. The winds have started to shift to the south, meaning we will start to see more humid conditions for the next few days. We will not see any rain, despite the cloud coverage. Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer now, compared to the last few nights. Lows will be in the upper 60s.