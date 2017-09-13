TRAFFIC: Dump truck overturns at W. Prien Lake/Cove Lane roundab - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Dump truck overturns at W. Prien Lake/Cove Lane roundabout

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A dump truck has overturned at the W. Prien Lake Road/Cove Lane roundabout.

A viewer photo shows the dump truck overturned heading south into the roundabout.

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area.

