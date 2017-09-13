FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The summer feel returns; low weekend rain chances

Temperatures are already a few degrees warmer this morning compared to just 24 hours ago, with a bump up in the humidity making for a less comfortable feel outside to start the morning. Skies will be partly sunny to partly cloudy through the day as clouds from the remnants of Irma gradually move away from the area by this evening. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s with heat index values closer to 90 this afternoon, but rain will not be an issue.

Through the evening, temperatures will begin to fall out of the 80s and into the 70s, but the increased humidity will keep lows from falling much below the upper 60s overnight and there could also be some patchy areas of fog developing overnight as well. Sunshine returns for Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows trending warmer in the lower 70s.

By Friday, higher humidity and southerly winds will make the upper 80s feel like the middle 90s with the heat index factored in. Over the weekend, enough moisture returns to the area to result in the development of a couple of isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday with highs around 90. Overall, our weather pattern remains relatively quiet as high pressure builds in from the east and a ridge of high pressure building in aloft will continue to keep temperatures warm and rain chances very low into next week.

Hurricane Jose will continue to meander over the open waters of the Atlantic over the next few days, with computer guidance showing a drift westward toward the US East Coast by early next week, although the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center keeps the storm offshore with limited impacts to the eastern seaboard. There are no tropical concerns in the Gulf of Mexico at this time, and Jose poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry