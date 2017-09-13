WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Toledo Bend floodgates

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

House leaders from both parties will meet today to discuss legislation that would protect recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

As recovery from Hurricane Harvey continues, some Louisiana renovation contractors want storm-related work in Texas and Florida.

Insurance claims stemming from Harvey and Irma will not doubt set new records. And while Louisiana wasn't the hardest hit, many wonder if back-to-back disasters will affect insurance rates here.

A new budget that includes more than $5 million for drainage improvements has been approved by the Lake Charles City Council. Some residents who attended a hearing on the matter last night questioned whether that was enough money to solve the city's drainage problems.

The Beauregard Parish Police Jury unanimously voted on a resolution asking Louisiana's congressional delegation for help changing the guidelines regarding flood gates at Toledo Bend.

LSU Health researchers and scientists believe they have found a way to potentially prevent and treat obesity and diabetes.

The USS Orleck will celebrate its 72nd anniversary of commissioning with a reunion of former crewmembers.

Plus, Rouses Markets is bringing two locations to Calcasieu Parish.

And some parents of 'Children's Hospital' patients in New Orleans are planning to file suit after their children were infected with a piece of hospital equipment during heart surgeries.

In weather, Wednesday will be warmer as the air begins to moderate and afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s. But the humidity will be low enough that it will not feel too uncomfortable just yet. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

