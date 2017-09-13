WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Toledo Bend floodgates

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
The 2017-2018 budget for the city of Lake Charles was approved, but some felt there wasn't enough time for the public to give their feedback on the budget.More >>
insurance claims stemming from Harvey and Irma will no doubt set new records. and while Louisiana wasn't the hardest hit, many wonder if back-to-back disasters will affect insurance rates here. when it comes to damage from hurricanes Harvey and Irma, several types of insurance come into play. those who suffered wind damage, will make claims under their homeowners insurance which comes from...More >>
An unidentified man fraudulently withdraws money out of a victims' bank accounts. The suspect used cloned debit cards to make the fraudulent ATM withdrawals, both totaling approximately $900 at a bank in Lake Charles on September 4 according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office . CPSO ask anyone with information regarding the theft or the suspect to call Detective Edward Curol at 337-491-3725. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reservedMore >>
