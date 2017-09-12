Lake Charles city council unanimously approves 2017-2018 budget

It was a unanimous vote. The 2017-2018 budget for the city of Lake Charles was approved, but some felt there wasn't enough time for the public to give their feedback on the budget. "I feel like I've been left out," said resident James Huff. "I had no opportunity to ask one question on this budget at all. I just have three minutes to comment on it." "We need to have more meetings for the public so they can hear and address the issues b...More >>
insurance claims stemming from Harvey and Irma will no doubt set new records. and while Louisiana wasn't the hardest hit, many wonder if back-to-back disasters will affect insurance rates here. when it comes to damage from hurricanes Harvey and Irma, several types of insurance come into play. those who suffered wind damage, will make claims under their homeowners insurance which comes from...More >>
An unidentified man fraudulently withdraws money out of a victims' bank accounts. The suspect used cloned debit cards to make the fraudulent ATM withdrawals, both totaling approximately $900 at a bank in Lake Charles on September 4 according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office . CPSO ask anyone with information regarding the theft or the suspect to call Detective Edward Curol at 337-491-3725. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reservedMore >>
The weather here in Southwest Louisiana remains very beautiful and the humidity will remain low for another day or so. But the humidity will return later this week and we may see some rain later in the forecast too. Temperatures will fall quickly this evening with lows by Wednesday morning in the mid 50s north of I-10, low 60s along I-10, and upper 60s at the coast! This will be similar to Tuesday morning...More >>
