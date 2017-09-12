Lake Charles city council unanimously approves 2017-2018 budget - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles city council unanimously approves 2017-2018 budget

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It was a unanimous vote. 

The 2017-2018 budget for the city of Lake Charles was approved, but some felt there wasn't enough time for the public to give their feedback on the budget.

"I feel like I've been left out," said resident James Huff. "I had no opportunity to ask one question on this budget at all. I just have three minutes to comment on it." 

 "We need to have more meetings for the public so they can hear and address the issues beforehand," said resident Eric Doshier.  

 Some members of the council felt they gave the public enough opportunity to question the measure. 

 "We did meet last Wednesday," said city council president John Ieyoub. "Mrs. Karen gave this presentation, and we opened it up for public comment and question."

"Anyone that had a question about the budget had a right to it..." said council member Rodney Geyen. "You were given the opportunity to speak so I don't know what else we can do to allow you to come in and examine the budget." 

But some Lake Charles residents, still have issues with the budget when it comes to drainage.  

 "17 years of neglect from the previous administration," said Huff. "No one wants to say that, but I'm saying it. It's horrible. Our streets are horrible, and our drainage is horrible, and believe me five or six million for drainage is not near enough." 

And question the drainage plans for the Greenwich Terrace community moving forward. 

 "Our dollars need to be spent in a very very fruitful way so that when this takes place, it won't be so detrimental to the families and residents in not just my district but in every district in this city," said Doshier.  

But with drainage and infrastructure among Mayor Nic Hunter's top priorities for this new budget, he is open to changes and new ideas moving forward. 

"Any ideas that the public has about how we can make our budget more accessible in the future I support those," said Hunter. 

Mayor Hunter and city council members did say they are going to work on holding more meetings to inform the public about things like the budget in the future. 

To view a copy of the budget, click HERE.

You can also a view a copy of the budget at the Calcasieu Parish Library. 

