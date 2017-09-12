Copy-Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 2

With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

One week into the prep season and it's the usual suspects standing out. Barbe looked dominant on offense and defense, Kinder did as well and Iowa's defense hasn't missed a beat since 2016.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week one of the regular season.



1. WELSH GREYHOUNDS

2017 record: 0-0

7-in-Seven Ranking: No.1

Despite not playing in week one, we give the Greyhounds the benefit of the doubt. Welsh had a strong showing against 3A Washington-Marion in jamboree play as quarterback Zach Hayes proved to still be a dominant high school player. We find out if Welsh is the real deal this week vs 3A Kaplan.



2. IOWA YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 1-0

7-in-Seven Ranking: No. 2



The Yellow Jackets should be considered 1b to Welsh's 1a as both teams return a lot of experience from strong teams a year ago. Iowa opened the season a bit lack luster on offense, but the defense was strong against Crowley. Darius Daniels is the leader on this team in all three phases.



3. KINDER YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 1-0

7-in-Seven Ranking: No. 3

Kinder may not be a three for long if the Yellow Jackets prove themselves through their tough schedule. Despite a change at quarterback with sophomore Hayes Fawcett, the Jacket offense hasn't missed a beat. Jordan Cordova has been the fire-starter on both sides of the ball. Lineman Joey McNeely gives Kinder a strong one-two punch with Cordova.



4. BARBE BUCS

2017 record: 1-0

7-in-Seven Ranking: No. 5



Our first movement on our list comes from Barbe following its dismantling of Ponchatoula. Quarterback Luke Richard showed why he was named the starter, as he accounted for five first-half touchdowns. The Bucs defense also stood tall vs a solid Green Wave offense.



5. SULPHUR GOLDEN TORS

2016 record: 0-0

7-in-Seven Ranking: No. 6

The Tors, like Welsh, had to cancel their week one game. But the last time we saw Sulphur take the field, they moved it up and down Matt Walker Stadium scoring 28 points in the jamboree. Glenn Willis brings a big play element to this offense that pairs well with three-star tight end, Christian Trahan.



6. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS

2016 record: 1-0

7-in-Seven Ranking: No. 7

The Wampus Cats lit up the scoreboard at Max Caldarera Stadium on Saturday vs Washington-Marion. Leesville took a 33-0 lead to the half thanks in large part to the play of cornerback/wide receiver McKenzie Jackson. Jackson had a receiving score and punt return touchdown in the first quarter.





7. OBERLIN TIGERS

2016 record: 1-0

7-in-Seven Ranking: No. 4

Despite the three spot fall, the Oberlin Tigers are still one of our area's top teams. The Tigers downed 3A Mamou in week one thanks to second half dominance. The Tigers still boast size that will give most 1A teams a whole lot of trouble. Offensively, Oberlin will go as far as quarterback James Kirklin can take them.

Next three up: LaGrange Gators (0-0), Elton Indians (0-0), Jennings Bulldogs (0-0)

Best team performance from Week 1: Sam Houston Broncos

The Broncos really stepped their game up in Chad Paulk's debut as head coach. A slow start allowed St. Louis to take the lead, but the Broncos revved up and outscored the Saints down the stretch. Quarterback turned wide receiver turned quarterback, Dustin Jackson led the comeback by totaling over 250 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

