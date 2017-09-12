Cowboys look to stay hot against Braves

Thanks to Benjamin Jones’ 69-yard touchdown run, Justin Pratt's additional three touchdowns, and Alex Kjellsten’s momentum changing punt, McNeese grabbed their first win of the season against Florida Tech.

“Offensively, we scored in the red zone which was really good, we handled sudden change well. When we got turnovers, we were able to capitalize on the first series and score. Defensively, we stopped the run well again and forced them into some third downs. We got six sacks, which was really good. W'vee got to stop giving up a bunch of busted coverage plays. There was a lot of good to take from it, but we still have a bunch of areas of improvement.”

But as far as the Cowboys are concerned, last week is over and their focus is now on Alcorn State.

“We need to play our best game this week. We've got to keep moving along and going forward. We're going to need it. It's going to be the most physical football team that's going to win. I really do believe that, and our kids need to be up to the challenge.”

With the Braves' run-heavy offense, McNeese will have to prepare for Alcorn to take shots in the passing game. The balanced attack will keep the Pokes on their heels.

"You can only do what you see on film. You start trying to defend every play and every formation known to football and you won't have any gameplan it'll be everywhere. What you have to do is just correct the mistakes from the week before.”

Alcorn’s leader on offense is quarterback Lenorris Footman. The duel-threat quarterback already has over 700 combined passing-rushing yards in only two games. He'll be top-10 all-time in career passing and rushing in the school's history book after this season.

“They run a little bit of option, then they throw some play-action passes off of it. A lot of run pass options. They are able to throw the ball down field as well. So, I imagine they copycat off of some people that hurt us.”

Friday, the Pokes will travel to Jackson, Mississippi as McNeese faces the Braves 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

