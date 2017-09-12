CPSO looking for man involved in credit card theft

Authorities are searching for a man caught on surveillance camera fraudulently withdrawing money out of someone else's bank account, according to spokeswoman Kim Myers.

The suspect used cloned debit cards to make the fraudulent ATM withdrawals, totaling approximately $900, at a bank in Lake Charles on Sept. 4.

Myers asked anyone with information regarding the theft or the suspect to call Det. Edward Curol at 337-491-3725.

