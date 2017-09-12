Undercover officers arrest 7 after prostitution solicitation bus - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Undercover officers arrest 7 after prostitution solicitation bust in Sulphur

(Source: Sulphur Police Department) (Source: Sulphur Police Department)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Undercover officers in Sulphur have arrested seven men for solicitation of prostitution, according to officials with the Sulphur Police Department.

Detectives began investigating after receiving complaints of prostitution of at local motels, SPD spokesperson Mel Estess said.

Using the website backpage.com, undercover officers identified individuals seeking to pay for a prostitute and learned that some individuals wanted to exchange illegal drugs for prostitution, Estess said. The officers met with these individuals, resulting in seven arrests.

The men arrested were:

  • Tristen Thomas, 21, Houma, 
  • Lawrence Darbonne, 53, Sulphur
  • Damien Williams, 32, Sulphur
  • Roger Peoples, 52, Welch
  • Israel Huitron, 30, Odessa, Texas
  • Jerbert Thomas, 34, Sulphur
  • Santanna Durgan, 31, Mamou

Tristen Thomas was also arrested for an outstanding NCIC warrant. Durgan, and Jerbert Thomas were also arrested for criminal conspiracy, possession and distribution of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. And Darbonne was also charged with the illegal carrying of a weapon.

