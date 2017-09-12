FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more cool evening, warmer weather returns later this week

The weather here in Southwest Louisiana remains very beautiful and the humidity will remain low for another day or so. But the humidity will return later this week and we may see some rain later in the forecast too.

Moisture associated with the remnants of what was Hurricane Irma are spilling into Southwest Louisiana in the form of clouds. These clouds will likely linger through the rest of the night. There is rain on radar just to our north, but it is unlikely that this rain would reach our area. The air over Southwest Louisiana is quite dry and that means any rain would likely evaporate before reaching the ground. Although areas from Alexandria northward could see a few light showers overnight.

Temperatures will be impacted by these clouds because clouds act to hold in heat and keep temperatures a few degrees warmer. For this reason areas north of I-10 are likely to only reach the upper 50s to low 60s by Wednesday morning. There will be more breaks in the clouds farther south so the forecast remains the same for areas along and south of I-10. Lows by Wednesday morning will reach the low to mid 60s along the I-10 corridor, while areas near the coast will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be warmer as the air begins to moderate and afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s. But the humidity will be low enough that it will not feel too uncomfortable just yet.

Our weather will begin to change by Thursday when the humidity returns on southerly winds. Temperatures will begin to warm as well with lows climbing back closer to 70 degrees and afternoon highs approaching the 90 degree mark. And the humidity will be higher too, so it will feel much more uncomfortable outside.

There may be enough moisture around to spark a few isolated showers during the afternoon hours beginning Saturday and continuing each day into next week. The chance of rain is only 20% and any rain will be very isolated in nature. This should not cause you to change outdoor plans too much this weekend, but certainly keep it in mind that a few showers will be possible.

The tropics remain active and we are monitoring Hurricane Jose which is located east of the Bahamas. Jose is expected to make a loop east of the Bahamas over the next few days and then begin moving north again by the end of the week. It now appears that Jose will remain well east of the United States. There are no tropical threats to Southwest Louisiana and that is not expected to change through early next week.

