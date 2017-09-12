Copy-BBB: Here's what to do if you think a data breach has compromised your credit, debit cards

In the wake of the Equifax data breach, the Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of scams and phishing emails that may ask for credit card information.

Be aware of scammers posing as retailers, banks or credit card issuers who say your card is compromised and suggest ways to fix the problem.

Phishing emails may try to ask for credit card information or ask the recipient to click on a link or an attachment, which can download malware onto a computer.

Here are some tips on what to do if you are concerned that credit or debit cards may have been compromised by a data breach:

Check with company's website that was breached for the latest information. Type the company name directly into the browser. DO NOT click on the link from an email or social media message.

Consider putting a credit freeze or fraud alert on credit reports with the three major credit reporting agencies. A freeze will prevent anyone from accessing your credit report or scores.

AnnualCreditReport.com is the only website authorized by the Federal Trade Commission to provide you with a free annual credit report. Be wary of ads, emails and social media messages for other services.

If your credit card has been breached: Monitor your credit card statements carefully. Go online; don't wait for a paper statement. Report any fraudulent charge to your bank or credit issuer immediately so the charge can be reversed. Keep receipts in case you need to prove which charges you authorized and which you did not.



Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.