Copy-BBB: Here's what to do if you think a data breach has compromised your credit, debit cards

In the wake of the Equifax data breach, the Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of scams and phishing emails that may ask for credit card information.
Be aware of scammers posing as retailers, banks or credit card issuers who say your card is compromised and suggest ways to fix the problem.
Phishing emails may try to ask for credit card information or ask the recipient to click on a link or an attachment, which can download malware onto a computer.
Here are some tips on what to do if you are concerned that credit or debit cards may have been compromised by a data breach:
Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.
Pregnancy can be exciting, but for Destiny Saxby, her pregnancy nearly turned deadly.More >>
Pregnancy can be exciting, but for Destiny Saxby, her pregnancy nearly turned deadly.More >>
Rouses Markets, a common fixture in South Louisiana, broke ground Tuesday with two new locations in Calcasieu Parish.More >>
Rouses Markets, a common fixture in South Louisiana, broke ground Tuesday with two new locations in Calcasieu Parish.More >>
For many across Southwest Louisiana as well as our neighbors to the east in Southeast Texas, the aftermath of Harvey brought loss.More >>
For many across Southwest Louisiana as well as our neighbors to the east in Southeast Texas, the aftermath of Harvey brought loss.More >>
A group of volunteers has started a Facebook group dedicated to the relief efforts of those impacted by Harvey who live in the Greenwich Terrace area in Lake Charles.More >>
A group of volunteers has started a Facebook group dedicated to the relief efforts of those impacted by Harvey who live in the Greenwich Terrace area in Lake Charles.More >>