Copy-Louisiana to receive nearly $7 million in EpiPen settlement

Louisiana has joined a multi-state settlement over allegations that Mylan, the drug manufacturer of the EpiPen, knowingly overcharged taxpayers for the product.

According to the office of La. Attorney General Jeff Landry, Mylan will pay $465 million to the federal government and the states.

Louisiana will get a total of $6,922,152.05. Gen. Landry said that money will go towards the state's Medicaid program.

As I have said before, all welfare fraud needs to be found and ended. From providers to beneficiaries, those who defraud our State’s Medicaid welfare program steal our taxpayers’ money and jeopardize care for our most vulnerable. People and businesses who deceive the hardworking taxpayers of Louisiana should be held accountable for their actions. I will do all that I legally can to ensure Medicaid fraudsters are brought to justice.

From July 29, 2010 to March 31, 2017, Mylan allegedly submitted false statements to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that incorrectly classified the EpiPen and EpiPen Jr as a "non-innovator multiple source drug", according to the office of La. Attorney General.

Mylan also did not report the best price to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. As a result, Mylan submitted or caused false statements to be submitted and underpaid its EpiPen/EpiPen Jr. rebates to state Medicaid programs.

