August sales taxes up 30 percent from 2016

Taxes for Calcasieu Parish were 33 percent over budget, according to a report from the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

Calcasieu collected $16.5 million in sales taxes in August, 30 percent higher than the amount collected in August 2016.

The board's tax report for the months of July and August also shows that there was a more than 26 percent increase over the same time period in 2017.

Eleven of thirteen categories show increased activity while the remaining two categories, utilities and motor vehicles, show a decrease for the period.

