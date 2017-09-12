Jatrissa Wooten - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jatrissa Wooten

After 28 hours on the road from her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, to Lake Charles, Jatrissa is thrilled to be part of the KPLC family as a reporter/producer.

She graduated from Barry University in Miami with a B.A. degree in Broadcast and Emerging Media. While in school, she interned for companies such as WLRN -TV, a Miami public television station - Boston Neighborhood Network (BNN), a Boston public television station and Peel and Eat Boston, a post-production company concentrating on television production and post production.

Jatrissa's background also includes reporting for Newton News, an Emmy award winning production company, Barry University's WBRY radio station and news productions and Brookline Interactive Group. She found that behind the scenes are just as important as being in front of the camera.

When she is not in reporter mode, you can catch Jatrissa in an aisle of a craft store or vlogging on the latest beauty trends.

Jatrissa is a northern girl with a southern heart. If you see her around town, feel free to say hey!

Story ideas? Concerns? Let her know on Facebook at Facebook.com/JatrissawootenKPLC or on Twitter at twitter.com/jwootenKPLC 

  • CPSO cites 17 high school students on charges of criminal mischief

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has cited 17 high school students on charges of vandalizing homes in Lake Charles.

    On Monday, Sept. 18 between 7:30 and 11:30 p.m., CPSO received two complaints about students from a local high school causing damage to a home on Dietrich Loop and another home on Toulouse Drive, said Kim Myers, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle accident on I-10 WB at Texas state line

    One lane of I-10 westbound is blocked just past the Louisiana/Texas state line due to a vehicle accident, according to DOTD.

    Traffic congestion along the interstate has reached 3 miles past the accident.

    Vinton man arrested on fifth-offense DWI

    A Vinton man was arrested on a fifth-offense DWI charge, according to authorities. 

