Quarterly Job Fair Thursday Oct. 12 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Quarterly Job Fair, hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall. 

Attendees should wear business attire and bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.

Veterans will get priority services.

The event is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Investment Board, the Louisiana Workforce Commission and is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

For more information, call the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center at 337-721-4010.

