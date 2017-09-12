Rouses Markets breaks ground with two new locations in Calcasieu Parish

Rouses Markets, a common fixture in South Louisiana, broke ground Tuesday with two new locations in Calcasieu Parish.

Carlyss and Moss Bluff will be the family-owned company’s first locations in Calcasieu Parish.

CEO Donny Rouse announced the construction timelines and store details at the groundbreaking ceremony in Carlyss.

The future site for the Carlyss store will be located at 600 Carlyss Blvd. while the Moss Bluff store will be located at 1351 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy.

The company employs more than 6,300 people and has 54 stores: 46 in Louisiana, three in Mississippi and five in Alabama.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.