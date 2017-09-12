Residents gather to create 'Operation Terrace Clean Up'

A Lake Charles woman has started a Facebook group dedicated to the relief efforts of those affected by Harvey.

Jennifer Johnson's 'Operation Terrace Clean Up' focuses on helping residents who live in the Greenwich Terrace area in Lake Charles.

"Help clean up and get rid of the old wet carpet and things like that before mildew and things like that start to set in," Johnson said.

The group has cleaned up around 30 homes in the area. Handling the manual labor of gutting out carpet, pulling up hardwood floors and paneling along with compiling the trash on the side of the road.

"That's years of life and grandchildren that are now trash and to the side of the road," said Johnson.

They've helped people like Diane Johnson, Jennifer Johnson's aunt, who was the reason why Johnson decided to begin the Facebook group.

But, the cleanup efforts are not over yet, the group is in need of helping hands in order to provide these families with new beginnings.

"We've done the leg work as far as removing carpet and removing flooring and sheet rock and things like that," said Johnson. "However, a lot of these folks are going to need ceramic tile back in their home or sheet rock back in their home. We're really just hoping some folks will set up and help us with putting together the homes again."

Putting together homes to help these families create new memories.

For more information or if you would like to help click HERE to visit their Facebook page.

