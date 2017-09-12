Operation Terrace Clean up - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Operation Terrace Clean up

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A group of volunteers has started a Facebook group dedicated to the relief efforts of those impacted by Harvey who live in the Greenwich Terrace area in Lake Charles.

Several residents from across the Lake Area have come together in an effort to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

The group has been gutting, picking up debris and helping wherever needed inside homes across the Greenwich Terrace area.

When Harvey hit the Southwest Louisiana Gulf coast many had to be rescued from the terrace because was the water was simply "coming up to high."

The residents in the area say the cleanup will take weeks, but, these volunteers are just hoping to bring them some peace of mind in the meantime.

