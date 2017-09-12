FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant feel continues with a warm-up later this week

Our cool and dry weather remains in place across Southwest Louisiana as a lot of the area started off well into the lower 60s and even upper 50s this morning under mostly clear skies. Lots of sunshine will return to start the day as temperatures warm up through the 60s and 70s during the morning hours.

By afternoon, some clouds will move in to our northern parishes from the remnants of Irma, but any rain should remain out of Southwest Louisiana altogether today with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s, with the coolest readings north where clouds will be thickest.

Through the evening, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the overnight with lows in the middle to upper 60s. The biggest changes ahead to our forecast will be gradually warmer mornings and afternoon with lows back into the 70s and highs trending closer to 90 during the afternoon.

High pressure will build back into the area with the departure of Irma’s remnants which will keep rain chances at less than 20%, even with the return of more humidity. Rain chances will creep up into the 10-15% range for the weekend, with most all of Southwest Louisiana remaining dry through next week.

Hurricane Jose continues to churn in the Atlantic, remaining out over the open waters over the weekend. Weak steering currents won’t move the storm much through Sunday, but an eventually turn to the north and east is expected by early next week. Models have backed off on moving the storm inland over the eastern seaboard, but we’ll continue to monitor Jose closely, although any threat to the Gulf of Mexico appears unlikely at this time.

