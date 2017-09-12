WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Drainage improvements - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Drainage improvements

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Louisiana National Guard said units will roll out from Slidell today to help in Irma recovery efforts.

Kaplan Police Chief Boyd Adams is facing some serious charges after allegedly spending tax payer money on himself.

The suspect responsible for beating a 73-year-old man to death is sentenced to life in prison plus additional 40 years for trying to cover it up.

The Lake Charles Planning and Zoning Commission has given its approval to a controversial request for zoning. 

More than $5 million is being budgeted by the City of Lake Charles for drainage improvements in the coming fiscal year starting October 1. A public hearing on the proposed city budget takes place tonight at Lake Charles City Hall.

Someone is targeting pets with a pellet gun in one Kinder neighborhood.

Plus, the Better Business Bureau is warning Southwest Louisiana business owners that criminals are using its name and logo in a phishing scam.

And "The Happiest Place on Earth" will be up and running again Tuesday.

In weather, Tuesday will be picture-perfect with clear skies and low humidity. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s across Southwest Louisiana. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

