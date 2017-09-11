Nearby residents fighting 240 unit apartment complex

The Lake Charles Planning and Zoning Commission is considering a controversial request for zoning. If approved it would allow a large apartment complex near Ham Reid and Weaver Roads. Nearby neighbors worry it would cause a multitude of problems.More >>
The Lake Charles Planning and Zoning Commission is considering a controversial request for zoning. If approved it would allow a large apartment complex near Ham Reid and Weaver Roads. Nearby neighbors worry it would cause a multitude of problems.More >>
Someone is targeting pets with a pellet gun in one Kinder neighborhood. Pets in this area have been turning up either injured or dead, sometimes never to be seen again. One pet owner is looking for answers. Maley was shot, right here in her own kennel. Leaving her owner, Theresa Armstrong, feeling angry. “Terrified, because if he could do this to an animal, I’m sorry what else can he do?” said Armstrong. Maley has healed, but is still dealing with residual effec...More >>
Someone is targeting pets with a pellet gun in one Kinder neighborhood. Pets in this area have been turning up either injured or dead, sometimes never to be seen again. One pet owner is looking for answers. Maley was shot, right here in her own kennel. Leaving her owner, Theresa Armstrong, feeling angry. “Terrified, because if he could do this to an animal, I’m sorry what else can he do?” said Armstrong. Maley has healed, but is still dealing with residual effec...More >>
Roderick Cawthorne Jr. was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 40 years tacked onto his sentence for the 2015 murder of 73-year-old Charles R. Talen Sr. of Lake Arthur. The life sentence Cawthorne is facing is related to second-degree murder charges and the additional 40 years is for attempting to cover up a crime. The two sentences will not be served simultaneously. Instead, they will be served one after the other. The judge gave the maximum sentenc...More >>
Roderick Cawthorne Jr. was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 40 years tacked onto his sentence for the 2015 murder of 73-year-old Charles R. Talen Sr. of Lake Arthur. The life sentence Cawthorne is facing is related to second-degree murder charges and the additional 40 years is for attempting to cover up a crime. The two sentences will not be served simultaneously. Instead, they will be served one after the other. The judge gave the maximum sentenc...More >>
Many people rely on the Better Business Bureau to inform them about area businesses or potential scams, but recently the BBB has received calls about an on-going phishing scam. This scam impacting local businesses comes in the form of an email, making it look like your business is in trouble with the Better Business Bureau. Carmen Million, President of the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana, said this scam is commonly used by criminals. "They k...More >>
Many people rely on the Better Business Bureau to inform them about area businesses or potential scams, but recently the BBB has received calls about an on-going phishing scam. This scam impacting local businesses comes in the form of an email, making it look like your business is in trouble with the Better Business Bureau. Carmen Million, President of the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana, said this scam is commonly used by criminals. "They k...More >>
The weather here in Southwest Louisiana remains very beautiful and the humidity will remain low for another couple of days. We have Irma to thank for the nice weather, the circulation around it has pulled more dry air into our area. But the humidity will return later this week and we may see some rain later in the forecast too.More >>
The weather here in Southwest Louisiana remains very beautiful and the humidity will remain low for another couple of days. We have Irma to thank for the nice weather, the circulation around it has pulled more dry air into our area. But the humidity will return later this week and we may see some rain later in the forecast too.More >>