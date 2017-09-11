Nearby residents fighting 240 unit apartment complex

The Lake Charles Planning and Zoning Commission has given it's approval to a controversial request for zoning. If ultimately approved by the Lake Charles City Council, it would allow a large apartment complex near Ham Reid and Weaver Roads. Buts nearby neighbors worry it would cause a multitude of problems.

A company called S & Property Investments LLC wants to build a 240 unit apartment complex with pool, recreation area and club house.

It's asking the Lake Charles zoning commission to recommend the zoning changes necessary to move ahead, but neighbors have signed petitions against the project.

One is Michael Stillings who says drainage is a major concern.

"Flooding. We experienced our first flooding on Ham Reid Road the other day, and that's from the subdivision itself where here homes have been built, This was a wetlands, 2.9 acres right here where they intend to build. You're going to have to haul, they mitigate, you understand, they mitigated it. Now you're talking about hauling dirt in here to build this up to where it's not . That's going to force the water displacement. If you look out here it's very low,"he said.

Another concern is density. Some feel 240 units is too many for this area. and Stillings says traffic would become a nightmare.

"Traffic congestion. And we just had a traffic study done, that said we need three of these roundabouts here, directly south of us here on Ham Reid Road. I would like to know if that's still valid," he said.

Neighbors prefer it stay single family houses in this area, which he thinks will cause fewer drainage problems. Besides he thinks there are too many apartment complexes.

"We're not opposed to people living. People have to live. But after a while you're going to have a saturated market, we believe, in South Lake Charles," said Stillings..

Chairman of the zoning board Alvin Joseph visited the site in preparation for the zoning meeting.

The board makes recommendations to the city council which has the final say.

The commission vote to recommend the zoning was 3-2 in favor of the project. The project will be taken up by the Lake Charles City Council on October 4th.

Earlier we reached out to S & P Investments but have not heard back. To read documents filed with the city click here and review pages from about 19 to 22.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved