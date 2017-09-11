Pets targeted by someone with a pellet gun in Kinder neighborhoo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pets targeted by someone with a pellet gun in Kinder neighborhood

KINDER, LA (KPLC) -

Someone is targeting pets with a pellet gun in one Kinder neighborhood.

Pets in this area have been turning up either injured or dead, sometimes never to be seen again. One pet owner is looking for answers.

Maley was shot, right here in her own kennel.

Leaving her owner, Theresa Armstrong, feeling angry.

“Terrified, because if he could do this to an animal, I’m sorry what else can he do?” said Armstrong.

Maley has healed, but is still dealing with residual effects.

“She had multiple wounds,” said Armstrong. “The pellet that went through, went to her spine and they can’t remove it because it’s too close to her spine. She did suffer, she got a serious staph infection from that.”

Maley was certainly not the first... Armstrong's neighbor, Amanda Knapick, found her cat, Sammy, under her porch with a broken femur from the pellets, costing Knapick almost $2,000 in medical bills.

“Sammy is still not the same,” said Armstrong. “He can’t even jump up.”

Another neighbor's dog, Rusty, was also shot right through the hip. He is making a full recovery fortunately, although, there are others who were not so lucky.

Jules Fontenot says some neighborhood kids ran to tell him his dog had been shot and killed after escaping his yard.

“What was bad is that the kids heard the shot,” said Armstrong.

The dog, Snowball, was never found.

There are many other stories just like these, which is why the Kinder police are investigating along with the help of the Humane Society.

“We’re going to do everything we can to find out who's actually doing this, but in this kind of case we can’t be everywhere at one time, so we rely on residents to hopefully witness something and share that information with us, which would help us,” said Detective Rocky Fontenot.

Reflecting on Maley's near death experience, with a neighborhood full of families and pets, Armstrong has one final plea for the shooter.

“Come forward, turn yourself in, be a true citizen of Kinder, stop harming the animals,” said Armstrong. “Maybe it was an accident, maybe it wasn't, but it still got her and it could have ricocheted and hit a child, a person, anything. It can kill somebody.”

The Humane Society is offering a $500 reward. Anyone with any information is asked to call Kinder Police 337-738-2600.

