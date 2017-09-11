Phishing Scam Using BBB Name Targets Local Businesses

Many people rely on the Better Business Bureau to inform them about area businesses or potential scams, but recently the BBB has received calls about an ongoing phishing scam.

This scam impacting local businesses comes in the form of an email, making it look like your business is in trouble with the Better Business Bureau.

Carmen Million, President of the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana, said this scam is commonly used by criminals.

"They know we're a recognized name," said Million. " We're a name businesses can trust, so they feel like there's a better chance to scam a particular company because they're using our name."

The email will look like a notice of complaint from the BBB, with links containing malware that can infect your computer, or steal your passwords.

"They're telling people it's concerning employment issues or health issues," said Million. "The BBB doesn't handle those complaints. Nor is the BBB going to send a random email."

The Bureau is working with law enforcement to shut down as many of the criminal sites as possible, shutting down over 100 so far.

If you're a business owner and aren't certain whether an email is legitimate, send a copy of the email to phishing@council.bbb.org or contact the BBB serving Southwest Louisiana at 337-478-6253.