Governor's Office to hold meetings in Allen, Beauregard on Thurs - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Governor's Office to hold meetings in Allen, Beauregard on Thursday

By Jatrisa Wooten, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Office of the Governor) (Source: Office of the Governor)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Governor's Office will hold meetings for residents in Beauregard and Allen parishes Thursday.

The meetings will be part of Constituent Services on the Geaux, an initiative organized by the Governor’s Office of Programs and Planning as an opportunity for the office to meet face-to-face with residents and offer assistance with questions and concerns about state agencies. For more on Constituent Services on the Geaux, click HERE.

Thursday's meetings are as follows:

Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish Police Jury
201 West 2nd Street
DeRidder, LA 70634
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Allen Parish
Allen Parish Police Jury
602 Court Street
Oberlin, LA 70655
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

