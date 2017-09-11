Governor's Office to hold meetings in Allen, Beauregard on Thursday

The Louisiana Governor's Office will hold meetings for residents in Beauregard and Allen parishes Thursday.

The meetings will be part of Constituent Services on the Geaux, an initiative organized by the Governor’s Office of Programs and Planning as an opportunity for the office to meet face-to-face with residents and offer assistance with questions and concerns about state agencies. For more on Constituent Services on the Geaux, click HERE.

Thursday's meetings are as follows:

Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish Police Jury

201 West 2nd Street

DeRidder, LA 70634

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Allen Parish

Allen Parish Police Jury

602 Court Street

Oberlin, LA 70655

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

