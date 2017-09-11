FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful couple of days ahead; the tropics remain active, but no threats to SWLA

The weather here in Southwest Louisiana remains very beautiful and the humidity will remain low for another couple of days. We have Irma to thank for the nice weather, the circulation around it has pulled more dry air into our area. But the humidity will return later this week and we may see some rain later in the forecast too.

Temperatures will fall quickly this evening with lows by Tuesday morning in the mid 50s north of I-10, low 60s along I-10, and upper 60s at the coast! This will be about 5 degrees cooler than the past couple of mornings. You could get away with opening windows once again if you like allowing the fresh air in your home.

Tuesday will be picture-perfect with clear skies and low humidity. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s across Southwest Louisiana. And Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning will be another cool one with temperatures only a few degrees above Tuesday morning values.

We may see an increase in clouds if the remnants of Irma get close enough to our area Tuesday or Wednesday. But for now, the forecast does not call for a significant amount of clouds. And even if we do see clouds they are unlikely to produce rain, or to change our weather very much.

Our weather will begin to change by Thursday when the humidity returns on southerly winds. Temperatures will begin to warm as well with lows climbing back closer to 70 degrees and afternoon highs approaching the 90 degree mark. And the humidity will be higher too, so it will feel much more uncomfortable outside.

There may be enough moisture around to spark a few isolated showers during the afternoon hours beginning Saturday and continuing each day into next week. The chance of rain is only 20% and any rain will be very isolated in nature. This should not cause you to change outdoor plans too much this weekend, but certainly keep it in mind that a few showers will be possible.

The tropics remain active with what is left of Irma located in southern Georgia, it continues to weaken. But it is also producing a lot of rain and wind across much of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Farther out in the Atlantic we are also monitoring Hurricane Jose. Jose is expected to make a loop east of the Bahamas over the next few days and then begin moving west to northwest again by the end of the week. All areas from Florida northward will need to keep an eye on Jose, but at this time it poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana.

