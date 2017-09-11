Charges dropped against local woman in sex-crime case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Charges dropped against local woman in sex-crime case

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)

The charges against Donna Sargent were dropped Monday. Sargent was charged with accessory after the fact to a sex crime. 

The victim in the case was satisfied with the sentencing of Robert Lee Sargent Sr. who received life in prison for aggravated rape, plus 25 years for sexual battery, according to a spokesman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.

Robert Sargent engaged in sexual activity with a little girl for several years, starting when the child was 6 years old. 

Prosecutor Adam Ortego said the child came forward when she was 11.

"This occurred when the child was between 6 and 11 years old and she reported the incident for the first time when she was 11," Ortego said. "And that occurred over those several years at various times when the child would be at the friend's home."

The spokesman says the victim did not want Donna Sargent prosecuted, so the charges were dropped.

