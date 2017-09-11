Karey formally charged with manslaughter

The District Attorney's Office filed a bill in state District Court Monday formally charging Woodrow Karey with manslaughter.

This comes after the state Supreme Court announced it would not rehear the issue of whether Karey could be charged with second-degree murder. The Supreme Court previously threw out a second-degree murder charge against Karey, who is accused of shooting and killing Rev. Ronald Harris in front of his congregation.

Defense attorneys argued that the District Attorney's Office had a deal with Karey to stick to the original grand jury charge of manslaughter.

The state presented the case to a second grand jury, which returned the second-degree murder charge.

Karey is out of jail on bond.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.