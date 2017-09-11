Cawthorne Jr. sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cawthorne Jr. sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder

LAKE ARTHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Roderick Cawthorne Jr. was sentenced to life in prison - with an additional 40 years tacked onto his sentence - for the 2015 murder of 73-year-old Charles R. Talen Sr. of Lake Arthur. 

Cawthorne's was sentenced to life on a second-degree murder conviction and the additional 40 years for trying to cover up the crime. The judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively. 

Cawthorne and another man made unauthorized entry into Talen's Lake Arthur home. Talen was beaten to death and robbed of an estimated $100,000 in gold coins and other items.  

The judge gave the maximum sentences based on evidence at trial and Cawthorne's lack of remorse, according to Jeff Davis District Attorney Mike Cassidy. 

Talen's son and daughter both spoke at the trial about how Cawthorne had stolen Talen's life from his children and grandchildren, said Cassidy. 

Cawthorne was 18 when the crime occurred. Of the nine other co-defendants, two have been granted immunity for their testimony. There's no word on when the other defendants may go to trial.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

