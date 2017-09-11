Minaldi took leave to treat alcoholism months after complaint

The weather here in Southwest Louisiana remains very beautiful and the humidity will remain low for another couple of days. We have Irma to thank for the nice weather, the circulation around it has pulled more dry air into our area. But the humidity will return later this week and we may see some rain later in the forecast too.More >>
A court filing shows a now-retired federal judge took medical leave for treatment of severe alcoholism more than seven months after court officials in Louisiana received a complaint questioning her ability to serve on the bench. An order signed last month by the chief judge for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says the court appointed a committee to investigate the April 2016 complaint about U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's "possible disability." An Associated P...More >>
The Police Chief of Kaplan is accused of taking nearly $7,000 in department funds for his personal use, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Brooks David.More >>
A 9/11 remembrance ceremony was held at Fort Polk's Warrior Memorial Park Monday morning.More >>
