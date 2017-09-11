Minaldi took leave to treat alcoholism months after complaint - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Minaldi took leave to treat alcoholism months after complaint

By KPLC Digital Staff
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -

A court filing shows a now-retired federal judge took medical leave for treatment of severe alcoholism more than seven months after court officials in Louisiana received a complaint questioning her ability to serve on the bench.

An order signed last month by the chief judge for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says the court appointed a committee to investigate the April 2016 complaint about U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's "possible disability."

An Associated Press investigation showed Minaldi's pattern of unusual behavior on the bench preceding her removal from a string of cases last year.

Minaldi continued handling cases until she took medical leave in December. After her retirement in July, the court's committee concluded its investigation. The court's order says "intervening events have made the proceeding unnecessary."

