Kaplan police chief accused of malfeasance in office

The Police Chief of Kaplan is accused of taking nearly $7,000 in department funds for his personal use, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Brooks David.

During the investigation, Chief Police Boyd J. Adams was unable to provide receipts or records documenting his use of over $19,000 of Kaplan Police Department funds, David said. Investigators were able to determine Adams used nearly $7,000 of the amount for personal purposes.

An arrest warrant was issued in September and Adams was arrested and charged with violation of theft over $,5000 and malfeasance in office, David said.

Adams was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail.

