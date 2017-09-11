PHOTOS: 9/11 Remembrance ceremony held at Fort Polk

Fort Polk and the Joint Readiness Training Center on Monday marked the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 at its Warrior Memorial Park.

The ceremony began with Fort Polk's Garrison Commander Col. Jarrett A. Thomas delivering the remarks during the remembrance ceremony.

Local musician David Locklear performed his original song "Remember When" in honor of those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Chap. (Col.) William E. Godwinstremler delivered the invocation followed by Spc. John Dye who sang the National Anthem.

A flag was flown half-mast and a ceremonial wreath was placed in honor of those who died that fateful day.

