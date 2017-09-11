Calcasieu Parish libraries offering Harvey relief services

For many across Southwest Louisiana as well as our neighbors to the east in Southeast Texas, the aftermath of Harvey brought loss.

Some of them are just now starting to pick up the pieces.

The Calcasieu Parish Public Library hopes to help those in need by offering resources and services through their website -- www.calcasieulibrary.org.

"It's constantly being updated," said Christy Comeaux, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Public Library.

"The only thing that we're really here for is to help people," added Jared Lessard, the branch manager at the Fontenot Memorial Library in Vinton who witnessed firsthand the disaster caused by Harvey across the Starks and Niblett's Bluff area.

"We just had someone move into their home this past Friday," he said.

The web page is compiled with everything from disaster assistance, shelter information and cleanup tips.

"We wanted it in one place," said Megan Thomas, programming manager at the Central Branch in Lake Charles. "A one stop shop."

Those interested do not have to visit the library to explore the web page, if Internet service is available, people can access it from home.

The parish library system is also offering services for non-residents.

"We're offering library cards for them," said Comeaux. "Non-residents can come in and register for a temporary card, it's called an 'Internet cards' where they can come in and use our internet computers."

Resources and services filled with information from the people who do it best with a message from the heart.

"From here on out it's just remembering that people are still suffering," said Lessard. "Remembering that people are still having hard times and if you need anything, the library is always here to help you."

For more information, call 337-721-7147 or click HERE for the direct link to 'Relief Services Harvey 2017' web page.

