TRAFFIC: Accident on I-210 EB at the bridge, right lane blocked - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Accident on I-210 EB at the bridge, right lane blocked

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
I-210 eastbound at Prien Lake Bridge. (Source: Google maps) I-210 eastbound at Prien Lake Bridge. (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The right lane of I-210 eastbound at Prien Lake Bridge is blocked due to an accident.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly