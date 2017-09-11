American Cancer Society assisting patients in getting rides to treatment

A million things run through a patient's head when they hear the word 'cancer.'

The American Cancer Society (ACS) wants to make things easier for cancer patients with a program called Recovery Road.

Volunteers pick patients up and take them to treatment facilities in Lake Charles to help take some burden off family members and caregivers.

Volunteer Angie Theriot says many treatments only take 20 minutes and it helps family members in a big way.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can call the ACS at 1-800-227-2345, or visit its website, HERE.

