Sheriff's Office continues search for man missing since July

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing to ask for the public's help finding a 78-year-old Eunice man missing since July.

David Hardy Jr., who suffers from Alzheimer's, was last seen around noon on July 8 in Alexandria, driving on Broadway Avenue toward Opelousas.

Hardy's 2006 silver Ford Mustang was found July 10 on Magnolia Street in Elizabeth in Allen Parish.

Allen Parish Detective Kevin Sickey is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 337-389-7001 or the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-639-4353.

