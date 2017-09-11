WATCH LIVE: President Trump and First Lady 9/11 Observance at Pentagon

Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on U.S. 171, just north of Ragley overpass overnight.More >>
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on U.S. 171, just north of Ragley overpass overnight.More >>
President Donald Trump and First Lady will participate in a 9/11 Observance at the Pentagon Monday morning. You can watch a live stream, HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
President Donald Trump and First Lady will participate in a 9/11 Observance at the Pentagon Monday morning. You can watch a live stream, HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Saturday morning 110 floors were climbed by hundreds of people at the former Capital One Building in Lake Charles. This was all to honor those brave firefighters who lost their lives saving others during 9/11.More >>
Saturday morning 110 floors were climbed by hundreds of people at the former Capital One Building in Lake Charles. This was all to honor those brave firefighters who lost their lives saving others during 9/11.More >>
When Tammy Mitchell graduated from LSU Medical School in Shreveport, serving in the United States Navy was not on her radar. "After I finished medical school I winded up joining the military because I went to a medical conference in New Orleans," said Mitchell. "The Navy was there recruiting. They said, 'We saw where you were a doctor and we need doctors to come in. So would you consider coming into the Navy?'" She did and eventually found herself in the Naval Re...More >>
When Tammy Mitchell graduated from LSU Medical School in Shreveport, serving in the United States Navy was not on her radar. "After I finished medical school I winded up joining the military because I went to a medical conference in New Orleans," said Mitchell. "The Navy was there recruiting. They said, 'We saw where you were a doctor and we need doctors to come in. So would you consider coming into the Navy?'" She did and eventually found herself in the Naval Re...More >>
A World War II veteran evacuated from Orange, Texas during Tropical Storm Harvey, grabbing everything be could including a Bible his late wife gave to him. But in the shuffle, moving from shelter to shelter, those special belongs were lost...he though, forever. But life proved him wrong. Digging through the trash, looking for blankets…Roxanne Mata found them and little bit more. A Bible. It was worn out, but Roxanne knew it was somethin...More >>
A World War II veteran evacuated from Orange, Texas during Tropical Storm Harvey, grabbing everything be could including a Bible his late wife gave to him. But in the shuffle, moving from shelter to shelter, those special belongs were lost...he though, forever. But life proved him wrong. Digging through the trash, looking for blankets…Roxanne Mata found them and little bit more. A Bible. It was worn out, but Roxanne knew it was somethin...More >>