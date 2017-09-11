State police investigating motorcycle fatality in Beauregard Parish

Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on U.S. 171, just north of the Ragley overpass in Beauregard Parish.

Louisiana State Police Troop D said the driver of the Ford Expedition was attempting to cross an intersection and went into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

