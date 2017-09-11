FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather continues this week; watching the tropics

Our Monday starts off very comfortable with temperatures again well into the 60s, still slightly below normal for this time of year with low humidity also still in place. This will make for another very comfortable feel with the absence of any heat index this afternoon as the dry air sticks around for another day.

As Hurricane Irma tracks northward over Florida, dry air will continue to get pulled in our way which will mean temperatures tonight will again fall to below normal values for this time of year, well into the lower 60s. Another sunny day is ahead for Tuesday as Irma weakens to a tropical storm over parts of Georgia and Alabama. This will eventually throw some high clouds over Southwest Louisiana by tomorrow night and Wednesday with the best chances of any showers associated with Irma’s remnants remaining north and east of our area through mid-week.

The remnants of Irma will eventually get pulled north and east later this week, as high pressure settles back in and keeps our weather on cruise control through the upcoming weekend. Our feel-good air will gradually begin to feel less pleasant later in the week as morning lows trend closer to the lower 70s with highs closer to 90.

Hurricane Jose continues to remain out over the open waters of the Atlantic and will pose no threat to land, but could stick around for the next several days as models show it curving around and making a complete circle over the week. We’ll certainly be watching it, but at this time it does not pose a threat to land.

A new area closer to the coast of Africa could develop over the next five days, as the National Hurricane Center gives it a medium chance, although it will likely get pulled north and remain out to sea. No new tropical development closer to home in the Gulf of Mexico is expected over the next 5 days.

Today is an important day in the tropical season as it marks the peak day of tropical activity in the Atlantic hurricane season. If a new tropical system forms, the next name on the list is Lee.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry