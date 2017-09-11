WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane Irma weakens to Cat-1 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane Irma weakens to Cat-1

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: wikipedia) (Source: wikipedia)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with an SUV on U.S. 171 just north of the Ragley overpass in Beauregard Parish.

911 survivors, victims' relatives, rescuers and others are expected to gather at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania Monday to mark the 16th anniversary of the terror attacks that changed the nation.

Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 1. The National Hurricane Center said the core of Irma is now nearing Tampa in an area south of Lakeland - a community inland and to the east of the heavily populated Tampa Bay region.

During the aftermath of a storm, some are left picking up the pieces. The Calcasieu Parish Public Library wants to help and branches across the parish are offering resources and services to those impacted by Harvey.

Plus, it took the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe in Marksville decades to get federal recognition. And it might not have happened at all if a treasure hunter had not discovered a long-lost tribal burial ground. Dave McNamara shows us the 'Tunica Treasure' in this week's Heart of Louisiana.

And many Floridians are in Louisiana, after driving here to escape Hurricane Irma. In New Orleans, some parking garages are packed.

In weather, Monday starts off very comfortable with temperatures again well into the 60s, still slightly below normal for this time of year with low humidity also still in place. This will make for another very comfortable feel with the absence of any heat index this afternoon as the dry air sticks around for another day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

    UPDATE: Victim identified in motorcycle fatality in Beauregard parish

    Monday, September 11 2017 10:12 AM EDT2017-09-11 14:12:09 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on U.S. 171, just north of Ragley overpass overnight.

  • WATCH LIVE: President Trump and First Lady 9/11 Observance at Pentagon

    Monday, September 11 2017 9:44 AM EDT2017-09-11 13:44:01 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    President Donald Trump and First Lady will participate in a 9/11 Observance at the Pentagon Monday morning. You can watch a live stream, HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Hundreds come out to climb for fallen 9/11 firefighters

    Sunday, September 10 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-09-10 23:49:22 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Saturday morning 110 floors were climbed by hundreds of people at the former Capital One Building in Lake Charles. This was all to honor those brave firefighters who lost their lives saving others during 9/11. 

