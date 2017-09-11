WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane Irma downgraded to Cat 2

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge is out of service due to a broken cable. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge is out of service due to a broken cable. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on U.S. 171, just north of Ragley overpass overnight.More >>
Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on U.S. 171, just north of Ragley overpass overnight.More >>
Saturday morning 110 floors were climbed by hundreds of people at the former Capital One Building in Lake Charles. This was all to honor those brave firefighters who lost their lives saving others during 9/11.More >>
Saturday morning 110 floors were climbed by hundreds of people at the former Capital One Building in Lake Charles. This was all to honor those brave firefighters who lost their lives saving others during 9/11.More >>
When Tammy Mitchell graduated from LSU Medical School in Shreveport, serving in the United States Navy was not on her radar. "After I finished medical school I winded up joining the military because I went to a medical conference in New Orleans," said Mitchell. "The Navy was there recruiting. They said, 'We saw where you were a doctor and we need doctors to come in. So would you consider coming into the Navy?'" She did and eventually found herself in the Naval Re...More >>
When Tammy Mitchell graduated from LSU Medical School in Shreveport, serving in the United States Navy was not on her radar. "After I finished medical school I winded up joining the military because I went to a medical conference in New Orleans," said Mitchell. "The Navy was there recruiting. They said, 'We saw where you were a doctor and we need doctors to come in. So would you consider coming into the Navy?'" She did and eventually found herself in the Naval Re...More >>