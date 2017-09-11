WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane Irma downgraded to Cat 2

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with an SUV on U.S. 171 just north of the Ragley overpass in Beauregard Parish.

911 survivors, victims' relatives, rescuers and others are expected to gather at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania Monday to mark the 16th anniversary of the terror attacks that changed the nation.

Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 2. The National Hurricane Center said the core of Irma is now nearing Tampa in an area south of Lakeland - a community inland and to the east of the heavily populated Tampa Bay region.

During the aftermath of a storm, some are left picking up the pieces. The Calcasieu Parish Public Library wants to help and branches across the parish are offering resources and services to those impacted by Harvey.

Plus, it took the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe in Marksville decades to get federal recognition. And it might not have happened at all if a treasure hunter had not discovered a long-lost tribal burial ground. Dave McNamara shows us the 'Tunica Treasure' in this week's Heart of Louisiana.

And many Floridians are in Louisiana, after driving here to escape Hurricane Irma. In New Orleans, some parking garages are packed.

In weather, Monday starts off very comfortable with temperatures again well into the 60s, still slightly below normal for this time of year with low humidity also still in place. This will make for another very comfortable feel with the absence of any heat index this afternoon as the dry air sticks around for another day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'



