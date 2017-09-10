LCPD: Avoid I-10 bridge EB & WB; 2 separate wrecks block WB traffic

LCPD: Avoid I-10 bridge; 2 separate wrecks block WB traffic. KPLC will continue to release updates as they are made available.
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
Saturday morning 110 floors were climbed by hundreds of people at the former Capital One Building in Lake Charles. This was all to honor those brave firefighters who lost their lives saving others during 9/11.More >>
Saturday morning 110 floors were climbed by hundreds of people at the former Capital One Building in Lake Charles. This was all to honor those brave firefighters who lost their lives saving others during 9/11.More >>
Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will remain cool with lows in the lower 60s by the morning. A few places could reach the 50s north of I-10! Overnight, we will have clear skies, with not many clouds. Not much will change heading into early next week. We will still have sunny skies with little to no chance of rain. Temperatures will slowly be warming back up to the mid and upper 80s.More >>
Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will remain cool with lows in the lower 60s by the morning. A few places could reach the 50s north of I-10! Overnight, we will have clear skies, with not many clouds. Not much will change heading into early next week. We will still have sunny skies with little to no chance of rain. Temperatures will slowly be warming back up to the mid and upper 80s.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid Hwy 14 around East Roosevelt Street for the next 45 minutes to an hour due to a traffic accident, as of 11:50 a.m. Sunday. Two southbound lanes of Hwy 14 are blocked at Derek/Roosevelt.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid Hwy 14 around East Roosevelt Street for the next 45 minutes to an hour due to a traffic accident, as of 11:50 a.m. Sunday. Two southbound lanes of Hwy 14 are blocked at Derek/Roosevelt.More >>
When Tammy Mitchell graduated from LSU Medical School in Shreveport, serving in the United States Navy was not on her radar. "After I finished medical school I winded up joining the military because I went to a medical conference in New Orleans," said Mitchell. "The Navy was there recruiting. They said, 'We saw where you were a doctor and we need doctors to come in. So would you consider coming into the Navy?'" She did and eventually found herself in the Naval Re...More >>
When Tammy Mitchell graduated from LSU Medical School in Shreveport, serving in the United States Navy was not on her radar. "After I finished medical school I winded up joining the military because I went to a medical conference in New Orleans," said Mitchell. "The Navy was there recruiting. They said, 'We saw where you were a doctor and we need doctors to come in. So would you consider coming into the Navy?'" She did and eventually found herself in the Naval Re...More >>