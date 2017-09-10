LCPD: Avoid I-10 bridge EB & WB; 2 separate wrecks block WB traf - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD: Avoid I-10 bridge EB & WB; 2 separate wrecks block WB traffic

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

LCPD: Avoid I-10 bridge; 2 separate wrecks block WB traffic. KPLC will continue to release updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LCPD: Avoid I-10 bridge EB & WB; 2 separate wrecks block WB traffic

    LCPD: Avoid I-10 bridge EB & WB; 2 separate wrecks block WB traffic

    Sunday, September 10 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-09-11 02:18:58 GMT
    LCPD: Avoid I-10 bridge; 2 separate wrecks block WB traffic. KPLC will continue to release updates as they are made available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    LCPD: Avoid I-10 bridge; 2 separate wrecks block WB traffic. KPLC will continue to release updates as they are made available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Hundreds come out to climb for fallen 9/11 firefighters

    Hundreds come out to climb for fallen 9/11 firefighters

    Sunday, September 10 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-09-10 23:49:22 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Saturday morning 110 floors were climbed by hundreds of people at the former Capital One Building in Lake Charles. This was all to honor those brave firefighters who lost their lives saving others during 9/11. 

    More >>

    Saturday morning 110 floors were climbed by hundreds of people at the former Capital One Building in Lake Charles. This was all to honor those brave firefighters who lost their lives saving others during 9/11. 

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather to start the week, with temperatures slowly warming back up

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather to start the week, with temperatures slowly warming back up

    Sunday, September 10 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-09-10 20:53:43 GMT
    Beautiful weather continues for SWLA!Beautiful weather continues for SWLA!

    Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will remain cool with lows in the lower 60s by the morning. A few places could reach the 50s north of I-10! Overnight, we will have clear skies, with not many clouds. Not much will change heading into early next week. We will still have sunny skies with little to no chance of rain. Temperatures will slowly be warming back up to the mid and upper 80s. 

    More >>

    Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will remain cool with lows in the lower 60s by the morning. A few places could reach the 50s north of I-10! Overnight, we will have clear skies, with not many clouds. Not much will change heading into early next week. We will still have sunny skies with little to no chance of rain. Temperatures will slowly be warming back up to the mid and upper 80s. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly