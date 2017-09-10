FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather to start the week, with temperatures slowly warming back up

Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will remain cool with lows in the lower 60s by the morning. A few places could reach the 50s north of I-10! Overnight, we will have clear skies, with not many clouds.

Not much will change heading into early next week. We will still have sunny skies with little to no chance of rain. Temperatures will slowly be warming back up to the mid and upper 80s. So, we are not done with the 90 degree temperatures just yet. However, with summer starting to come to a close, the number of days being in the 90s is getting limited.

Rain chances will still be low, but we will start to see increased clouds by the middle of next week. This is because of Irma moving further inland, near Tennessee. Some of the clouds and rain showers will try to reach Louisiana, but all we will get are the clouds. The clouds will stick around Wednesday and begin to clear again by the end of the week, and sunny skies will return!

Through next weekend, we will still have beautiful weather, but will feel more like summer. Sky conditions will remain nice and sunny with only a few passing clouds. The temperatures, though, will be back in the lower 90s.

Irma has made landfall as a category three hurricane in Marco Island, Florida. This is still on the western side of Florida, which could lead to more damage across the state. Florida will be greatly impacted, so if you have friends or relatives in Florida, make sure they are prepared. The track still takes it up near Georgia and Tennessee. The good news for us, is it is posing no threat to southwest Louisiana.

Along with Irma, there is also Jose in the Atlantic. Jose is a category four hurricane located behind Irma. This is expected to make a sharp turnaround. Then the track from there is uncertain. It is too far north to head toward southwest Louisiana, though. The eastern coast, however, could see some impacts.

