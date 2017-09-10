TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on Hwy 14 near East Roosevelt Street - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on Hwy 14 near East Roosevelt Street

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid Hwy 14 around East Roosevelt Street for the next 45 minutes to an hour due to a traffic accident, as of 11:50 a.m. Sunday.

Two southbound lanes of Hwy 14 are blocked at Derek/Roosevelt.

