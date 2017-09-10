TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on Hwy 14 near East Roosevelt Street

The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid Hwy 14 around East Roosevelt Street for the next 45 minutes to an hour due to a traffic accident, as of 11:50 a.m. Sunday. Two southbound lanes of Hwy 14 are blocked at Derek/Roosevelt.More >>
When Tammy Mitchell graduated from LSU Medical School in Shreveport, serving in the United States Navy was not on her radar. "After I finished medical school I winded up joining the military because I went to a medical conference in New Orleans," said Mitchell. "The Navy was there recruiting. They said, 'We saw where you were a doctor and we need doctors to come in. So would you consider coming into the Navy?'" She did and eventually found herself in the Naval Re...More >>
The left lane of I-210 eastbound is blocked at the I-210/I-10 interchange near Sulphur due to an accident, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic congestion is approaching exit 23 on I-10 eastbound and exit 27 on I-10 westbound, according to DOTD.More >>
Saturday morning 110 floors were climbed by hundreds of people five times at the former Capital One Building in Lake Charles. This was all to honor those brave firefighters who lost their lives saving others during 9/11. There are some things that change, like the name of a former building, or the passing of a great friend.More >>
A World War II veteran evacuated from Orange, Texas during Tropical Storm Harvey, grabbing everything be could including a Bible his late wife gave to him. But in the shuffle, moving from shelter to shelter, those special belongs were lost...he though, forever. But life proved him wrong. Digging through the trash, looking for blankets…Roxanne Mata found them and little bit more. A Bible. It was worn out, but Roxanne knew it was somethin...More >>
