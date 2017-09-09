UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 open at I-210/I-10 interchange - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 open at I-210/I-10 interchange

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All lanes of I-210 eastbound are now open at the I-210/I-10 interchange near Sulphur, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

The left lane was blocked earlier due to an accident.

But traffic congestion remains - the congestion is approaching exit 23 on I-10 eastbound and exit 27 on I-10 westbound, according to DOTD.

