UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 open at I-210/I-10 interchange

All lanes of I-210 eastbound are now open at the I-210/I-10 interchange near Sulphur, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

The left lane was blocked earlier due to an accident.

But traffic congestion remains - the congestion is approaching exit 23 on I-10 eastbound and exit 27 on I-10 westbound, according to DOTD.

