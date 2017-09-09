FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather for the rest of this weekend, while Irma starts tracking to the north

Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will remain cool with lows in the lower 60s by the morning. A few places could reach the 50s north of I-10! Overnight, we will have clear skies, with not many clouds.

The rest of this weekend we will have ideal weather for being outside! More sunny weather with below average temperatures! The humidity will also continue to be lower and feel very comfortable outside! It should be a great weekend for any outdoor plans! Make sure to get out and enjoy it!

Not much will change heading into early next week. We will still have sunny skies with little to no chance of rain. Temperatures will slowly be warming back up to the mid and upper 80s. So, we are not done with the 90 degree temperatures just yet. However, we may not see many more days of at least 90 degrees with the summer starting to come to a close.

Rain chances will still be low, but will start to see increased clouds by the middle of next week. This is due Irma coming further inland. We still should not see any rain, but the clouds will flow in from the north. The clouds will stick around Wednesday and begin to clear again by the end of the week, and sunny skies will return!

Irma is currently a category three hurricane and has made its way through the Caribbean. The track is heading toward Florida right now. The bad news is that it is expected to make landfall on the western side of Florida, which could lead to more damage across the state. Irma should be back to a category four strength prior to making landfall. Florida will be greatly impacted, so if you have friends or relatives in Florida, make sure they are prepared. The good news for us, is it is posing no threat to southwest Louisiana.

Along with Irma, there is also Jose in the Atlantic. Jose is a category four hurricane located behind Irma. This is expected to turn to the north and remain in the Atlantic. This has no threat to U.S.

