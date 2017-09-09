Hundreds come out to climb for fallen 9/11 firefighters

Saturday morning 110 floors were climbed by hundreds of people five times at the former Capital One Building in Lake Charles. This was all to honor those brave firefighters who lost their lives saving others during 9/11.

There are some things that change, like the name of a former building, or the passing of a great friend.

But the memories, the legacy they hold, that stays the same.

From Joseph Marchbanks Jr., to James Raymond Cole, and even Benjamin Suarez.

These men and hundreds more lost their lives while rescuing others on Sept. 11, 2001.

So how is their legacy preserved?

By climbing. 110 floors, five times.

One step at a time, these people push through, as they carry pictures of those whose lives were cut too short.

They climb to keep those legacies alive.

The money raised from Saturday's stair climb goes to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Organizers say this year's goal is $15,000.

If you would like to donate to the foundation, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.