Hundreds come out to climb for fallen 9/11 firefighters

Through tonight, we will continue to have basically no chance for rain. Temperatures will remain cool with lows in the lower 60s by the morning. A few places could reach the 50s north of I-10! Overnight, we will have clear skies, with not many clouds. The rest of this weekend we will have ideal weather for being outside! More sunny weather with below average temperatures! The humidity will also continue to be lower and feel very comfortable outside!
Saturday morning 110 floors were climbed by hundreds of people five times at the former Capital One Building in Lake Charles. This was all to honor those brave firefighters who lost their lives saving others during 9/11. There are some things that change, like the name of a former building, or the passing of a great friend.
A World War II veteran evacuated from Orange, Texas during Tropical Storm Harvey, grabbing everything be could including a Bible his late wife gave to him. But in the shuffle, moving from shelter to shelter, those special belongs were lost...he though, forever. But life proved him wrong. Digging through the trash, looking for blankets…Roxanne Mata found them and little bit more. A Bible. It was worn out, but Roxanne knew it was somethin...
It's the battle of the Yellow Jackets in Iowa tonight in our Game of the Week. The Kinder Yellow Jackets travel to the Iowa Yellow Jackets for a Week 2 game. While the teams aren't district rivals, they are both historically strong programs. Both teams won their season opener last week, Iowa holding off Crowley 13-12 and Kinder handling Oakdale 48-21. There are 22 games in Southwest Louisiana tonight and we'll have live scoring updates on all of them.
Southwest Louisiana High School football standings.
