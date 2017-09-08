91-year-old WWII veteran reunited with bible - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

91-year-old WWII veteran reunited with bible

ORANGE, TEXAS (KPLC) -

A World War II veteran evacuated from Orange, Texas during Tropical Storm Harvey, grabbing everything he could including a bible his late wife gave to him. 

But in the shuffle, moving from shelter to shelter, those special belongs were lost...he thought, forever. 

But life proved him wrong. 

Digging through the trash, looking for blankets…Roxanne Mata found them, and little bit more.   

A bible. 

It was worn out, but Roxanne knew it was something special.  

"That got me…when feathers appear, angels are near," said Mata. 

Those words and some determination led her to Orange, Texas. 

91-year-old World War II veteran Doug Burch left his home with only a few possessions, but when Burch had to be moved from a Lake Charles shelter to one in Alexandria, everything he brought with him, including that bible somehow didn't make it there.

Doug's late wife Louise gave him that bible back in December of 1971, and after being separated from it in the storm, he never thought he'd see it again. 

Roxanne also found Doug's ring and necklace that Louise gave him, which she had cleaned and repaired.  

And while the two bonded over their military service,and their love for the song amazing grace...

It's clear, when feathers appear, angels are near. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

