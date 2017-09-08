La. Farm Bureau helps feed SWLA cattle

The effects of Harvey have been felt, not just by people, but by livestock as well.

Many pastures that provide food for cattle in this area have been underwater. But farmers and cattlemen in North Louisiana are generously coming to the rescue.

At first glance, cows in Southwest Louisiana may appear serene enough, but much of their pastures are inundated with water, which means they cannot graze. So, North Louisiana has come to the rescue.

The situation has touched the hearts of those like Amelia Kent, with Kent Farms. She's a coordinator with the Louisiana Farm Bureau Hay Clearinghouse.

"I saw a picture of the Gray ranch with men on horseback - and on horses they were up to mid-thigh in water, going to get cattle out of that water," said Kent.

At last word more than 200 bales of hay have been donated and sent from North Louisiana to Southwest Louisiana.

"If the cattle can survive on hay of this quality just for a couple of days, get something in their gut, keep them going, that's absolutely better than nothing at all," she said.

The bales of hay are a welcome relief for hungry cattle here and elsewhere.

Choupique cattleman Buryl Baty says they need the hay.

"It's a lot of acres, but three quarters of it is underwater. So, the cattle don't have but just so much grass to graze on. They have to have hay to help keep them until the water goes down. This north wind that we're getting is starting to push it out," he said.

Baty says without the generosity of those in North Louisiana - both ranchers and truckers - they would be in a bind and would have to try to get feed for them.

"People coming together and helping people that need it, it's really helping us a lot. It's getting us out of a bind," he said.

"The situation we're in down here this year, it's been wet all summer. There's nobody in Southwest Louisiana that's been able to bale any hay, put anything up for this year, so we don't have no hay for this year so far," said Baty.

Even though the water is going down, Baty says it will take time for the grass to come back. For now, thanks to the help of others up north, Southwest Louisiana cows seem to be happy cows.

For more information on the Farm Bureau Hay Clearinghouse click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.