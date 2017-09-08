Vehicle wrecks on I-10 EB near bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vehicle wrecks on I-10 EB near bridge

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Westlake Police Department is investigating a five-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound near the base of the I-10 bridge, according to Louisiana State Police.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area due to the accidents.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

  • TOUCHDOWN LIVE - Week 2

    TOUCHDOWN LIVE - Week 2

    Friday, September 8 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-09-09 01:00:24 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    It's the battle of the Yellow Jackets in Iowa tonight in our Game of the Week. The Kinder Yellow Jackets travel to the Iowa Yellow Jackets for a Week 2 game. While the teams aren't district rivals, they are both historically strong programs. Both teams won their season opener last week, Iowa holding off Crowley 13-12 and Kinder handling Oakdale 48-21. There are 22 games in Southwest Louisiana tonight and we'll have live scoring updates on all of them.

  • La. Farm Bureau helps feed SWLA cattle

    La. Farm Bureau helps feed SWLA cattle

    Friday, September 8 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-09-08 23:57:04 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The effects of Harvey have been felt, not just by people, but by livestock as well. Many pastures that provide food for cattle in this area have been under water. But farmers and cattlemen in North Louisiana are generously coming to the rescue. At first glance, cows in Southwest Louisiana may appear serene enough, but much of their pastures are inundated with water which means they cannot graze. So, North Louisiana has come to the rescue. 

