Four suspects in DeRidder Labor Day shooting now in custody

Two more arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that happened in DeRidder on Labor Day, according to Christopher Rudy with the DeRidder Police Department.

Jushawn "JuJu" Flammings, 17, and Tarik Njoku, 19, both of Leesville turned themselves into the Baton Rouge Police Department Friday afternoon.

Sam Miller, 17, and a juvenile 16-year-old male, both of Leesville, were previously arrested in Alexandria.

All four suspects are charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

More arrests are expected as the investigation continues into the shooting that happened early Monday morning.

